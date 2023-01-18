Plans for public memorial in honor of Parkland shooting victims

Corporations, businesses, foundations and the public can make donations to the Memorial at www.Parkland17.org.(Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida non-profit “Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation” has announced plans for an official public memorial honoring the 17 Parkland shooting victims, in the 2018 massacre.

Fundraising is currently underway for the project, which is set to be located in a large preserve, honoring lost victims:

  • Alyssa Alhadeff
  • Scott Beigel
  • Martin Duque Anguiano
  • Nicholas Dworet
  • Aaron Feis
  • Jamie Guttenberg
  • Chris Hixon
  • Luke Hoyer
  • Cara Loughran
  • Gina Montalto
  • Joaquin Oliver
  • Alaina Petty
  • Meadow Pollack
  • Helena Ramsay
  • Alex Schachter
  • Carmen Schentrup
  • Peter Wang

“This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they wereas innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them – educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Vice Chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, Gina Montalto said.

The public can make donations to the memorial at Parkland17.org.

