Plans for public memorial in honor of Parkland shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida non-profit “Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation” has announced plans for an official public memorial honoring the 17 Parkland shooting victims, in the 2018 massacre.

Fundraising is currently underway for the project, which is set to be located in a large preserve, honoring lost victims:

Alyssa Alhadeff

Scott Beigel

Martin Duque Anguiano

Nicholas Dworet

Aaron Feis

Jamie Guttenberg

Chris Hixon

Luke Hoyer

Cara Loughran

Gina Montalto

Joaquin Oliver

Alaina Petty

Meadow Pollack

Helena Ramsay

Alex Schachter

Carmen Schentrup

Peter Wang

“This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were, as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them – educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Vice Chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, Gina Montalto said.

The public can make donations to the memorial at Parkland17.org.

