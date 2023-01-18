Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County

An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S....
An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed.

The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.

As a result of the accident, a portion of the roadway is blocked for an undetermined amount of time, as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating the cause of the wreck.

Additional details and updates are expected to come. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area at this time and to potentially find alternative routes.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars

Latest News

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says