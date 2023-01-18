H.O.P.E. Ministries hosting Help Selma Donation Drive

Friday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a drop off location at Panache Events at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
H.O.P.E. Ministries are sponsoring the drive to help those in need in the aftermath of the deadly storm that passed through the Selma area on January 12.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - H.O.P.E. Ministries (Helping Other People Everyday) in Enterprise are hosting a Help Selma Donation Drive on Friday, January 20.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a drop off location at Panache Events at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

H.O.P.E. Ministries are sponsoring the drive to help those in need in the aftermath of the deadly storm that passed through the Selma area on January 12.

Items the ministry is asking for people to donate include:

  • Bottles of water
  • New underwear (men, women, boys, and girls)
  • New socks (men, women, boys, and girls)
  • Baby diapers, wipes and formula
  • Toiletries
  • Soap
  • Razors
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpase and mouthwash
  • Gas/gift cards
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Non-perishable food items

For additional information about the drive, contact Allie Bell-Reddick at (334) 494-0479 or David E. Reddick at (334) 494-0308.

