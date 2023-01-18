H.O.P.E. Ministries hosting Help Selma Donation Drive

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - H.O.P.E. Ministries (Helping Other People Everyday) in Enterprise are hosting a Help Selma Donation Drive on Friday, January 20.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a drop off location at Panache Events at 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.

H.O.P.E. Ministries are sponsoring the drive to help those in need in the aftermath of the deadly storm that passed through the Selma area on January 12.

Items the ministry is asking for people to donate include:

Bottles of water

New underwear (men, women, boys, and girls)

New socks (men, women, boys, and girls)

Baby diapers, wipes and formula

Toiletries

Soap

Razors

Toothbrushes

Toothpase and mouthwash

Gas/gift cards

Cleaning supplies

Non-perishable food items

For additional information about the drive, contact Allie Bell-Reddick at (334) 494-0479 or David E. Reddick at (334) 494-0308.

