Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

  • Petunia
  • Dumplin’
  • Penelope
  • Holly
  • Gayla
  • Olive

The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport

Latest News

A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford watches the Celtics play against the Seattle...
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as...
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football