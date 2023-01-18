Enterprise Wildcats face off against Dothan Wolves in girls basketball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise lady Wildcats sweep the regular season series against the Dothan Wolves as they win 43-39 over the lady Wolves on Tuesday.

