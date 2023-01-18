Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in boys basketball
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves got it done in overtime as the boys defeated Enterprise 49-43 to sweep the regular season series.
