EHS announces award in honor of late principal

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School and the family of Matt Rodgers announces an award in honor of the memory and legacy of the former principal.

The Matt Rodgers ACT 30+ Award will be given to high school students who get a score of 30 or above on any section of the ACT.

Mr. Rodgers, who served as principal of EHS from 2011 to 2017 before becoming President of Enterprise State Community College, was continually working to maintain a strong foundation of academic excellence.

“He was constantly seeking to “raise the bar” by exploring new opportunities to allow students to showcase their talents,” EHS wrote in a Facebook post. It was his dedication to student success that inspired this award.

The ACT is the required state exam for all Alabama juniors, but EHS encourages all high school students to test early and often. The school provides fee waivers for eligible students in the College and Career Center.

Enterprise High School hopes that the award will have a positive impact on the student body in the same way that Mr. Rodgers, who passed in 2022, impacted the lives around him.

Students can apply for this award from January 17-31. An application window will be announced each year in January.

Applications can be found in the College and Career Center at EHS or on their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.