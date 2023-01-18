EHS announces award in honor of late principal

Former ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife
Former ESCC president Matt Rodgers and his wife(Nick Brooks)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School and the family of Matt Rodgers announces an award in honor of the memory and legacy of the former principal.

The Matt Rodgers ACT 30+ Award will be given to high school students who get a score of 30 or above on any section of the ACT.

Mr. Rodgers, who served as principal of EHS from 2011 to 2017 before becoming President of Enterprise State Community College, was continually working to maintain a strong foundation of academic excellence.

“He was constantly seeking to “raise the bar” by exploring new opportunities to allow students to showcase their talents,” EHS wrote in a Facebook post. It was his dedication to student success that inspired this award.

The ACT is the required state exam for all Alabama juniors, but EHS encourages all high school students to test early and often. The school provides fee waivers for eligible students in the College and Career Center.

Enterprise High School hopes that the award will have a positive impact on the student body in the same way that Mr. Rodgers, who passed in 2022, impacted the lives around him.

Students can apply for this award from January 17-31. An application window will be announced each year in January.

Applications can be found in the College and Career Center at EHS or on their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. is accused of killing Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, after a...
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

The Trojans saw an eighth place finish in the DI Coed Gameday Division, as well as a sixth...
Troy Cheer makes history at UCA College Nationals
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as...
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football
An effort is underway to try and reunite people with their lost items including sentimental...
Shelby County woman using power of social media to help reunite storm survivors with their missing memories
John Shipman, Dan Dean and Ron McGhee join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Greater...
Talking with the Greater Dothan Lions Club