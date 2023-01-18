Donate today to the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive!

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been less than a week since seven people died as a long-track tornado and others made their way across the state. The damage left behind by the severe weather is still being calculated. The number of homes and buildings destroyed is too many to count.

When disaster strikes, the community steps up to support its fellow Alabamians. WSFA 12 News wants to help you do just that.

WSFA and our parent company Gray Television, are partnering with the Central Alabama Community Foundation and the Black Belt Community Foundation for this Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive.

Until 6:30 p.m., you can call 334-613-8283 to make a donation. You can also donate online or by texting ALRELIEF to 44321.

As of 8:30 a.m., over $30,000 has been raised. Donations have been pouring in from across the state and country.

Your donation will help all local tornado survivors in their rebuilding and recovery efforts.

