Dale County Sheriff sworn in

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Mason Bynum was sworn in on Tuesday as the new sheriff for Dale County.

Bynum won sheriff after running unopposed after previous sheriff, Wally Olson, decided not to seek reelection.

He say’s he’s ready to hit the ground running for the people of Dale County.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and we aren’t going to reinvent the wheel. Sheriff Olson has laid the foundation. We are just going to build on it,” Sheriff Bynum told News 4. “I pledge to give 110%. Every decision may not be the popular one, but I promise it will be what I think is best for Dale County. I’m looking forward to it. This community has been so good to me. We’re just looking forward to getting started and giving back.”

Bynum has been in law enforcement since graduating college.

He’s worked for the Dale County Sheriff’s Office for over a decade.

