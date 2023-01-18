Dale County Sheriff sworn in

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Mason Bynum was sworn in on Tuesday as the new sheriff for Dale County.

Bynum won sheriff after running unopposed after previous sheriff, Wally Olson, decided not to seek reelection.

He say’s he’s ready to hit the ground running for the people of Dale County.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and we aren’t going to reinvent the wheel. Sheriff Olson has laid the foundation. We are just going to build on it,” Sheriff Bynum told News 4. “I pledge to give 110%. Every decision may not be the popular one, but I promise it will be what I think is best for Dale County. I’m looking forward to it. This community has been so good to me. We’re just looking forward to getting started and giving back.”

Bynum has been in law enforcement since graduating college.

He’s worked for the Dale County Sheriff’s Office for over a decade.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Latest News

Dothan Airport file photo
Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport
Flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan in this January 11, 2023 photo.
Reluctant leaders discuss demolishing homes
Not all on board with purchasing homes to solve flooding issues
Not all on board with purchasing homes to solve flooding issues
Enterprise business offers 3D & 4D Ultrasounds for parents-to-be
Enterprise business offers 3D & 4D Ultrasounds for parents-to-be