Bigger jets coming to Dothan Airport

Dothan-Houston County Regional Airport Director Adam Hartzog shared good news and bad news on Tuesday.
Dothan Airport file photo
Dothan Airport file photo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The good news is that, beginning in April, larger jets will fly in and out of Dothan.

The bad is that the number of flights won’t increase for now.

“The CJ-900 jet…will offer us about 80 seats per flight,” Hartzog told city commissioners during his annual report. He said that is about same capacity as three flights using current aircraft.

What won’t change is the limited number of flights-- only two inbound and outbound daily.

“The Airport Authority and (I) are completely aware it is difficult to connect into Dothan and connect out of Dothan,” Hartzog said.

In the past, four Delta flights were offered daily and Hartzog hopes that level of service will return.

He shared with commissioners that airport tenant capacity is full, and improvements are planned for the terminal area.

