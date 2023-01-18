AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday.

“Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”

The AHSAA had suspended Moseley after he was selected as a coach for Team USA in the 18U Baseball World Cup, a team that consisted of Hoover senior RJ Hamilton.

According to the AHSAA Handbook, “no administrator, coach or non-faculty coach from a school’s staff may hold organized practice or competition for its school or its feeder school students outside the sports season during the school year.”

The penalty for such an infraction, according to the AHSAA handbook, is that the “student or offending coach” is ineligible for the next school season.

Hoover High School had appealed the AHSAA’s decision, but the Athletic Association upheld the suspension.

In the end all things work for good…. pic.twitter.com/HSgiV5k7yW — Adam Moseley 🇺🇸🔶⬛️🇺🇸 (@MoseleyAdam) January 18, 2023

“I am disappointed that the AHSAA did not see merit in the extensive documentation from USA Baseball, which clearly states I did not take part in coaching my player during the event in question,” Moseley said. “I have taken every step to work through this process in a manner that is open and honest and I will continue to do so.”

Hoover High, in a statement, said that assistant baseball coach Chris Wilson will lead the Bucs baseball team this season.

Moseley said that he is committed to supporting the Bucs team in any way he can this season.

“Moving forward, I am committed to doing all the AHSAA will allow to support Chris Wilson and Chris Coons, along with all of our players, as they lead the Bucs forward while we consider all possible solutions to this situation.”

Butch Chaffin, a two-time national team coach and one of Moseley’s close friends, calls AHSAA’s decision a sad day for high school baseball.

“State associations make these rules, and they make so much gray area into the rules that you don’t know the punishment until after the crime. This is like stepping back into the old west and one committee is judge, jury and executioner. This is just so grossly unfair,” Chaffin said.

Chaffin tells us Moseley is the type of coach who puts players first.

“When he preaches family to his team, this is the ultimate sign of that. He is risking his career so his player who is a Vanderbilt commit can go ahead and have the season.

I think it’s a tragedy in an age and time when it’s really hard to find good, quality men who are good, quality coaches,” Chaffin said.

We received this from AHSAA about the ruling after the central board meeting:

Hoover High School appealed a ruling by Executive Director Alvin Briggs concerning a by-law violation by its baseball program. The Central Board voted to uphold the ruling.

“We appreciate Hoover High School following the appeal process and for their presentation,” said Central Board President Mike Welsh. “I commend the Central Board for standing by the constitution and by-laws of the AHSAA. The process to change a by-law includes a school submitting a proposal in January, which is then surveyed by the member schools in February and voted on by the Legislative Council in April. However, that process could not take place before this particular participation was to occur.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.