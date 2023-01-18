Active Pattern Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather continues into Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible before the front passes midday Thursday, with cooler air for Friday. We’ll see another rainmaker Saturday and Saturday night, with yet another one by later Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog, with a few showers late. Low near 63°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered light showers through midday. High near 76°. Winds SW at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 44°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Early rain, then partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 66° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing.  Low: 46° High: 56° 80%

WED: Early rain, some sun later. Low: 46° High: 57° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

