Two arrested after Blakely shooting

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with additional details expected to be released in the coming days, according to police.
Officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment.

According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.

At least three vehicles believed to be connected to the incident were quickly located by officers, with BPD having interviewed individuals throughout the night as they processed the crime scene and vehicles. These interviews and investigative searches continued through the weekend.

Police made their arrests on Monday afternoon, with 18-year-old Jaoveon Hudley and a 16-year-old juvenile being detained and both charged with numerous counts of Aggravated Assault.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with additional details expected to be released in the coming days, according to police. Blakely Police Department urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at (229) 723-3414.

