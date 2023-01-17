Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.

Last year, the couple was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in an Atlanta courtroom.

Todd Chrisley is sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Julie Chrisley is sentenced to seven years.

