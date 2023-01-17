Rep. Barry Moore appointed to House Judiciary Committee

Moore (AL-02) called the appointment a “great and humbling honor.”
Rep. Barry Moore speaks to Houston County Republican woman on October 20, 2022.
Rep. Barry Moore speaks to Houston County Republican woman on October 20, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Republican Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) has received an appointment to the House Judiciary Committee.

Moore, a Coffee County native, announced his appointment in a release sent out on Tuesday, January 17.

“It is a great and humbling honor to be appointed to serve on the prestigious House Judiciary Committee and serve alongside my friend and our chairman, Jim Jordan, to defend our foundational American freedoms,” said Moore. “The Judiciary Committee will be the tip of the spear this Congress fighting to ensure that the American people’s government works to protect their civil liberties.”

The House Judiciary Committee is responsible with overseeing the administration of justice within the federal courts, federal administrative agencies, and federal law enforcement entities. In addition, the committee is often involved in the impeachment process against federal officials.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting
A map of where a Eufaula Saturday night shooting took place. An investigation by police is...
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth begins second term
Wes Allen inauguration
Wes Allen is Alabama's new Secretary of State
Rep. Anthony Daniels
Rep. Anthony Daniels on AG Steve Marshall's inauguration
AG Steve Marshall enters second term
Attorney General Steve Marshall enters second full term