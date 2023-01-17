Rather Wet Pattern Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’re looking at a rather cloudy pattern for the next several days, with rain at times. Scattered light showers return midday Wednesday, with a few more showers on Thursday. We’ll catch a break on Friday, but rain is likely for the weekend, especially from later Saturday into Sunday morning. Yet another storm system is in sight for next Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, foggy. Low near 57°.  Winds SW-S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered light showers. High near 76°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 64°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Early rain, then partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 64° 90% early

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing.  Low: 44° High: 56° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Latest News

Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
WTVY 4WARN Weather
A few showers possible today
WEATHER
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/16
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Wet but warm pattern this week