Rather Wet Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – We’re looking at a rather cloudy pattern for the next several days, with rain at times. Scattered light showers return midday Wednesday, with a few more showers on Thursday. We’ll catch a break on Friday, but rain is likely for the weekend, especially from later Saturday into Sunday morning. Yet another storm system is in sight for next Tuesday into Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, foggy. Low near 57°. Winds SW-S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, scattered light showers. High near 76°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 64°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 65° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 54° 40%

SUN: Early rain, then partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 64° 90% early

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers developing. Low: 44° High: 56° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

