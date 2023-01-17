Pet of the Week: Tiny Thena

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Once again it is Tuesday which means it is time for our Pet of the Week from the Dothan Animal Shelter.

This week’s furry friend is Thena, a 3-month-old female kitten with long black hair.

She is a ball of energy and loves to be curious about her surroundings, according to Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Thena also has siblings that she bounces around with like ping pong balls. If you’re looking for a fun and excitement filled friend, then Thena may be the fit for you.

Gideon also says Thena is already spayed and ready for a good home.

If you are interested in finding out more about Thena or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

