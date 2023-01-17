No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

No students were aboard a Guntersville City School bus when it caught fire.
No students were aboard a Guntersville City School bus when it caught fire.(The Advertiser Gleam)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11.

In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment.

According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it should and kept the fire contained in the engine compartment.

According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it should and kept the fire contained in the engine compartment.

After an inspection, officials on the scene determined that the fire was electrical in nature.

McRee says that the bus driver was on the bus when the fire began but was able to quickly exit.

When it caught fire, the school bus was waiting for a load of students at the career center next to Guntersville Middle School. The bus was a spare that is only used for transfers during the school day and not on a regular route.

Following the fire, the 12-year-old bus has been declared a total loss due to the damage to the engine.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Latest News

Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as...
Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula
Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula
Thena
Pet of the Week: Tiny Thena
Tornado damage in Selma
FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma
Fostering Hope
Fostering Hope’s ‘Loads of Love’ drive