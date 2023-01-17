National Popcorn Day is coming up. Here’s how you can celebrate.

Free Popcorn Day is Jan. 19.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Cinema Foundation and Fandango have teamed up with movie theaters nationwide to celebrate National Popcorn Day, Jan. 19.

Movie theaters agreed to participate with promotions including discounted prices, unlimited popcorn refills free popcorn or free popcorn with the purchase of a drink.

In a recent Fandango consumer survey of over 25,000 U.S. moviegoers, 81% said that theater refreshments are important to the moviegoing experience and 83% agreed that movie theater popcorn tastes better.

The top candies fans like to add to popcorn are M&M’, Reese’s Pieces, Raisinets, Goobers and Milk Duds.

Visit popcornday2023.com or check your participating theater for their offerings.

