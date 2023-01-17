Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.

According to police one or more people in the other vehicle fled the scene.

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave(wbrc)
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave(wbrc)

No word yet on the circumstances that led to the crash. BPD says preliminary investigation does not show how fast either of the cars were going and they do not have an explanation yet of how the car ended up on top of the pole.

Alabama Power was at scene to deal with any power outages associated with the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles...
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
A map of where a Eufaula Saturday night shooting took place. An investigation by police is...
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting
A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged...
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting
Officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street....
Two arrested after Blakely shooting