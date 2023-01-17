Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck.
Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital via SurvivalFlight.
His condition at this time is unknown.
