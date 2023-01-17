FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media.

The news conference can be viewed below.

FEMA presser on tornado recovery in Selma WATCH LIVE: FEMA's deputy administrator and other officials are in Selma to discuss tornado recovery efforts. https://bit.ly/3iQ7Q1x Posted by WSFA-TV on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Hooks met with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts. He will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey storm damage there.

