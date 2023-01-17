Fostering Hope’s ‘Loads of Love’ drive

Fostering Hope
Fostering Hope(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fostering Hope is hosting their ‘Loads of Love’ drive during the month of January.

Fostering Hope’s goal is to have a continuous supply of detergent so anytime a foster parent comes in to shop they can leave without the burden of buying laundry detergent.

Loads of Love
Loads of Love(WTVY)

Donations can be dropped off at Fostering Hope in Headland (17965 US Hwy 431 Headland, Alabama 36345), Tuesday-Thursday 9 am-4 pm, and every second and fourth Saturday from 9am-12pm.

