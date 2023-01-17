A few showers possible today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning as you get ready to start the day, temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. A shower or two will be possible this afternoon as moisture returns to the area. It will be breezy today as well with some gust as high as 30 mph. Tomorrow we will see another chance of a few showers, the cold front will move in Thursday but rain chance ahead of the front look lower then first thought. We get a break on Friday before more active weather over the weekend and we will continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, chance of a shower or two. High near 75°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 57°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, chance of a shower or two. High near 77°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 75° 40%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 62° 40%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 64° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 39° High: 55° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 49° High: 65° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

