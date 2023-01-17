‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers.

MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.

When the officer attempted to detain Jones, her sister struck the officer and fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities said Consuela Jones was taken to Metro on outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, failure to obey and disorderly conduct.

Allie Jones surrendered herself to MPD and is charged with two counts of second degree assault and disorderly conduct, according to MPD.

The two sisters, who have over a million followers on Tik Tok, have had run-ins with MPD before.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.