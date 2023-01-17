Enterprise business offers 3D & 4D Ultrasounds for parents-to-be

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A business in Enterprise is offering parents-to-be and their loved ones to see their baby before it arrives.

Peek A Boo Baby Studio and Boutique offers 3D, 4D and iLive Ultrasounds. Depending on the scan, each session takes between 40 minutes to an hour from start to finish.

“Traditionally when you have an ultrasound done and you’ll have like a cord in the way, we can actually remove that out of the way of the picture so you can see it, see the babies face, feet, hands, heartbeat, without anything occluding the photo,” Erica Cumbie, co-owner, said.

The studio and boutique also offer DNA testing where parents can find out the babies gender as soon as six weeks. Kim Owens, co-owner, said this testing shows a 99.9 percent accuracy.

Cumbie and Owens have been working to bring this studio to the Wiregrass for a few years now, and this week they officially opened their doors for business.

They tell News 4 this is an opportunity to focus on baby and mom.

“We just thought it would be a great place for moms to come and have their family because you can’t take your family to the doctor, you can’t take your friends to the doctor, so we are providing a way for the baby to be seen in utero by everybody,” Owens said.

If the mother prefers a handful of loved ones to accompany her, or a larger crowd, the studio will accommodate. Mothers-to-be can bring up to 27 loved ones to the session.

This is not a medical ultrasound. All clients still need to be seen and followed by an OBGYN.

