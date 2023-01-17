Dothan City School hosts C.A.R.E.S. Summit in February

By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools (DCS) invite parents and community members to join them for their first ever C.A.R.E.S. Summit.

The summit, which will happen on February 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., will give people the opportunity to see the engaging areas of DCS that are offered to students that follow the school’s mission to “Communicate, Achieve, Relate, Engage and Succeed.”

Featured areas for Pre-K through 12th grade students that will be highlighted during the summit include:

  • Clubs and Organizations
  • Fine Arts
  • Athletics
  • Career and Technical Education
  • Health and Support Services

The event will also feature a Student Panel Discussion featuring members of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

The summit will take place at the Dothan City Schools Central Office at 1665 Honeysuckle Road. For additional information, contact the central office at (334) 793-1397.

