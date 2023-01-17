Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister.

She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck.

“And the next news I got that the tornado had hit and took my brother,” Brown said.

Solomon Smith was her youngest brother. He lived just down the street.

The family member said Smith was outside when the storm moved into the area. He then went inside to seek shelter before his mobile home exploded.

“The trailer was lifted up the first time and sat back down,” Brown said. “Then it picked it back up and it explode, and I assume, I don’t know because I wasn’t there, that’s when he got hurt and died.”

Now she is only left with photos of her brother. She has had to find them by digging through debris.

She remembers him as a man who deeply loved his family.

“It’s five of us still,” Brown said. “My brother wasn’t perfect, but he was perfect for us.”

The woman is relying on her faith during this tragic time and has found great peace in knowing her brother is in a better place.

“Wherever he at I believe he happy, baby,” Brown said.

#NEW This is Stephanie Brown. She lost her brother, Solomon Antiono Smith, in the Autauga County twister. She also lost her own home. What is keeping her going? Her faith.



She is unsure what the future hold for her. Her next priority will be finding a permanent place to live. She is currently staying in a hotel.

“I can’t say but I going to keep praying,” Brown said. “I keep asking God to guide me, show me, and I’m fine. He spared my life.”

Smith’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at United Christian Church in Prattville, according to family.

