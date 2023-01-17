Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting
Benefield has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a weekend shooting(Eufaula Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department.

Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement.

He is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

Annual MLK Soup Drive
Annual MLK Soup Drive feeds over 150 people
MLK celebration held at the Dothan Civic Center
MLK celebration held at the Dothan Civic Center
WEATHER
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/16
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12