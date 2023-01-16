Wet but warm pattern this week

By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures in the 70s across the Wiregrass for the next few days. A chance of rain each day with the best chance being Thursday. Friday looking dry before another chance of showers and storms this weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds S 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Broken clouds, isolated shower. High near 75°. Winds S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds S 15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 77° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 45° High: 70° 40%

SUN: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 44° High: 62° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

