WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inaugural ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are underway.

Five large, red and white banners that, when seen together form the Alabama state flag, draped the columns in front of the Capitol’s steps looking out toward historic Dexter Avenue. The flag provides the backdrop for Ivey and other officials to take their oaths of office.

Ivey and other state officers will each offer a speech to lay out their vision for the next four years.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a large parade is set to make its way up Dexter Avenue, with Ivey is slated to lead. Upon reaching the Capitol, the governor will sit and watch the rest of the parade unfold.

Ivey, who is just the second woman to serve as Alabama’s chief executive and the first as a Republican, started the day off with an early morning prayer service at her home church, First Baptist Church Montgomery around 8:15 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the governor and other constitutional officers took their places on the steps of the Capitol to be sworn in.

At noon, a parade featuring dozens of participants, marching bands and representatives from across the state will being making their way toward the Capitol.

Later in the evening, the governor will take part in a donor celebration and formal Inaugural Gala to mark the start of her second term. These events will not be broadcast live, however.

Monday’s events coincide with MLK Day, a federal holiday to mark the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well and a state holiday to mark the birthdays of both King and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

State and federal offices will be closed as a result of the holiday.

