Third times the charm

A special kind of three pointer
By Briana Jones
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The third time is really the charm.

This *special* shot came from Ashford boys basketball Drew Hicks who has down syndrome.

Not only did he make this amazing three-pointer he was crowned homecoming king right before the game.

