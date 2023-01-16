Third times the charm

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The third time is really the charm.

This *special* shot came from Ashford boys basketball Drew Hicks who has down syndrome.

Not only did he make this amazing three-pointer he was crowned homecoming king right before the game.

