One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting.

One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment.

Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

An individual was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information on this incident, please call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

