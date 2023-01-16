NWS: Massive EF3 tornado killed 7 now identified in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the deadly tornado that swept across Autauga County on Jan. 12 was of EF3 strength, having peak winds of 150 mph. NWS says the tornado was on the ground for 76 miles and was more than three-quarters of a mile wide at its peak as it tore through parts of Autauga, Elmore, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties before lifting.

Storm surveys are ongoing. Hundreds of homes in the areas of Old Kingston, Posey’s Crossroads, White City, and Marbury have been damaged or destroyed from this tornado.

The tornado claimed the lives of seven people. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office shared the victims’ names on Saturday and said their deaths happened in Old Kingston, one of the hardest hit communities of the county.

Four of the victims were related, though the sheriff’s office did not provide details on how.

Those killed include:

Robert Gardner Jr , 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin , 59, were killed in the 800 block of Sandy Ridge Road. They lived in the same home.

Christopher Allen Corbin Jr , 46 and Tessa Celeste Desmet , 21, were killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road. They lived in the same home and were also related to Gardner and Corbin from the 800 block, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carmen Cox Autery , 59, was also killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road but was not related to any of the other victims killed on that road.

Andrea Sue Taylor , 61, was reported missing Thursday in the 800 block of County Road 140. Her body was located early Friday morning.

Solomon Antiono Smith, 50, was killed in the 900 block of County Road 140.

Cleanup efforts are still ongoing across Autauga County. Power crews from Alabama Power and Central Alabama Electric Corporation are restoring power and replacing broken power poles and transformers.

Shelter available

Whitewater Camp is opening its doors to anyone impacted by the tornado. Officials said their facility has 52 available beds and they will provide showers, food and clothes to those who need them.

The camp is located at 2274 Highway 82 West in Prattville. Anyone with questions should contact Voan Carroll at 334-717-0806.

Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been created to assist citizens that the storms have impacted. Funds will be used to support both the immediate as well as long-term needs of citizens in Autauga County.

In addition to monetary contributions, the City of Prattville will provide a disaster relief drop-off location at City Hall located at, 101 W Main street, starting at 12:00 p.m. today until further notice.

The following items may be dropped off at the front entrance of City Hall.

Water/Drinks

Paper products (paper plates or bowls, paper towels, toilet paper)

Disposable utensils

Garbage bags

Diapers (all sizes)

Wipes

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush)

New in the package for all ages (socks and undergarments)

New blankets

Work gloves

To donate, you can mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL. or click here.

