McGill-Toolen selects new head football coach

Football
Football(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGill-Toolen Catholic High School has named its new head football coach.

David Faulkner from the University of West Virginia has been given the job, according to McGill-Toolen Athletic Director Bill Griffin.

“Coach Faulkner is no stranger to our area or to the AHSAA having coached at Fairhope, Foley, Bryant, Enterprise and Hoover before joining Coach Neal Brown at Troy University and the University of West Virginia,” Griffin said in an email to news media.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

The Alabama Capitol is decorated for Gov. Kay Ivey's second inauguration.
WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration underway
The Alabama Capitol has been decorated ahead of Gov. Kay Ivey's second inauguration ceremony.
Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 This Morning live from the state capitol, and catches up with...
Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4