McGill-Toolen selects new head football coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGill-Toolen Catholic High School has named its new head football coach.

David Faulkner from the University of West Virginia has been given the job, according to McGill-Toolen Athletic Director Bill Griffin.

“Coach Faulkner is no stranger to our area or to the AHSAA having coached at Fairhope, Foley, Bryant, Enterprise and Hoover before joining Coach Neal Brown at Troy University and the University of West Virginia,” Griffin said in an email to news media.

