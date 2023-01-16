Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January 16, 2023 is Inauguration Day in Alabama, with festivities beginning Monday morning at the state capitol and going throughout the day.

News 4′s Ken Curtis is live from Montgomery, providing previews of what’s to come not just from the festivities but also what to expect in what will be Governor Kay Ivey’s second and final full term in office.

We will have coverage throughout the day, including the inauguration ceremony being broadcast live from Montgomery at 10 a.m. on WTVY.

A livestream of the ceremony can also be found at the top of this story.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.