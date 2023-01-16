Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January 16, 2023 is Inauguration Day in Alabama, with festivities beginning Monday morning at the state capitol and going throughout the day.

News 4′s Ken Curtis is live from Montgomery, providing previews of what’s to come not just from the festivities but also what to expect in what will be Governor Kay Ivey’s second and final full term in office.

We will have coverage throughout the day, including the inauguration ceremony being broadcast live from Montgomery at 10 a.m. on WTVY.

A livestream of the ceremony can also be found at the top of this story.

