‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats held a news conference Monday following the arrest of former player Darius Hairston Miles.

Watch the news conference in its entirety below.

Coach Oats expressed his condolences to the family and friends of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

“This is an incredibly sad situation, and our hearts go out to her loved ones,” said Oats. “We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve.”

Oats gathered the team together Sunday night following the tragedy. He expressed that the team needs to be there for each other.

“There were a lot of hugs last night,” said Oats. “Everyone is aware of the services offered on campus and are taking advantage of it for these type of situations. They are going to need some additional support moving forward.”

“It’s not something you go through often as a coach, but I think we’ve got the services around the program to help,” said Oats.

When asked about the recent injuries and personal matters with Miles, Oats said Miles had gone back home to D.C. to take care of a personal matter and he was out a couple weeks dealing with that and also had an ankle injury that was ongoing. All of Miles’ issues were not related to the incident Sunday, according to Oats.

Oats said the team is listening closer after such a sad incident.

“We’ve had speakers come in and talk to the team about conduct and will continue to do,” said Oats.

Oats, like the entire community, is still processing the situation.

“I’ve got three daughters…went through my mind how easily it could have been one of mine,” said Oats. “Tough situation. Talked to Darius’ mother multiple times yesterday. Very hard situation on both accounts.”

