Dothan Police to investigate multiple vehicle break-ins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators with the Dothan Police Department are seeking information after multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle.

According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles parked in the lots of multiple businesses were broken and numerous valuable items were stolen as a result.

Dothan Police are asking for anyone with information regarding one or any of the break-ins are asked to contact them at (334) 615-3000 or to submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

As a reminder, police are asking Dothan residents and visitors to not leave items such as purses, wallets, electronics, gift bags, or other valuables in plain sight in their vehicles. Instead, they advise to keep all your valuables in the trunk or other locked and hidden areas. Thieves will not hesitate to damage your vehicle to take your property.

