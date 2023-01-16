A chilly start this morning

SYNOPSIS - A chilly start on this Monday morning, if you have to go out grab the coat and give your car a few minutes to warm up. This afternoon we will warm up into the 60s for highs. Tomorrow a few showers will be possible during the afternoon, the same story for Wednesday as well. Thursday a weak cold front will move through and bring a line of showers and a few storms but right now it does look like it will weaken before moving in. Cooler on Friday then we watch the weekend for the next chance of showers and storms.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - A few showers. High near 75°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 62° 40%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 71° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

