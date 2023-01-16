A chilly start this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - A chilly start on this Monday morning, if you have to go out grab the coat and give your car a few minutes to warm up. This afternoon we will warm up into the 60s for highs. Tomorrow a few showers will be possible during the afternoon, the same story for Wednesday as well. Thursday a weak cold front will move through and bring a line of showers and a few storms but right now it does look like it will weaken before moving in. Cooler on Friday then we watch the weekend for the next chance of showers and storms.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 67°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - A few showers. High near 75°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 75° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 62° 40%

SUN: Chance of showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 71° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/15
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain and warmer temperatures this week
Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado
President approves major disaster declaration for Alabama
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/14