Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise host drive for January tornado victims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boys and Girls club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise is hosting a drive Monday morning to gather supplies to deliver to victims in the January 11th tornadoes. Their main area of focus is the City of Selma.

They are asking for the following:

Water

Bath towels

Blankets

Gently used clothing

Cleaning supplies

Baby formula/ Diapers

Pillows and bedding

Toiletries

Non-perishable food items

Tornado relief drive (WTVY)

The drive will be held at 301 N Ouida St, Enterprise, Al 36330 from 10am-12pm.

