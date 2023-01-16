Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise host drive for January tornado victims

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boys and Girls club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise is hosting a drive Monday morning to gather supplies to deliver to victims in the January 11th tornadoes. Their main area of focus is the City of Selma.

They are asking for the following:

  • Water
  • Bath towels
  • Blankets
  • Gently used clothing
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Baby formula/ Diapers
  • Pillows and bedding
  • Toiletries
  • Non-perishable food items
Tornado relief drive
Tornado relief drive(WTVY)

The drive will be held at 301 N Ouida St, Enterprise, Al 36330 from 10am-12pm.

