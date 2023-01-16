Annual soup drive feed 150+ people of Enterprise

“Martin Luther King believed in serving others, showing love to others, and that’s just what we want to do today.”
By Kinsley Centers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends and family in Enterprise came together Monday afternoon to feed the District One Area for the annual soup drive.

Sonya Rich is the Enterprise City Council District One member who founded this initiative with her husband in 2021. They have accomplished a successful drive each year since.

The group met at Johns Chapel A.M.E. Church to begin sorting the soups to as many homes as they could. This year they fed just over 150 people.

Rich said this is all in a community effort to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King believed in serving others, showing love to others, and that’s just what we want to do today,” Rich said. “We don’t want to just sit on the sofa for this holiday. We want it to be a day on and not a day off.”

Rich adds she is passionate about this event because it allows her to use her resources and talents in cooking to give back to others, to glorify God and honor Martin Luther King Jr.

