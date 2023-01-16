92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio said a 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford officials said nurses at Woodside Village checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. that morning. However, the woman was found dead on a back patio later that morning at 6 a.m.

WOIO reports the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Officers said they believe the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm. Once outside, they said she most likely fell after slipping on ice and could not get back up.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with ‘Blue Monday’
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference