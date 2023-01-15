Rain and warmer temperatures this week

SYNOPSIS – A cloudy but calm MLK day. A chance of showers Tuesday and Thursday this week. Wednesday and Friday looking mostly dry before showers and thunderstorms return for next weekend. Temperatures will fluctuate between the lower 60s to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Winds Light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds Light SSE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds S 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 75° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 77° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 70° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 44° High: 62° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

