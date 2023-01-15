President approves major disaster declaration for Alabama

Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WSFA) - FEMA announced today that President Biden declared federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes this past Thursday.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. All areas in the State of Alabama are eligible to apply for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.

