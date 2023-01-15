Explosion injures two in Geneva County

A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023
A medical helicopter at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 14, 2023(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community.

The condition of those injured is not immediately known, but at least one of those victims was flown to Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to unofficial but knowledge reports.

No additional information is immediately available.

