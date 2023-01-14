Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday Night at a high school basketball game. Deputies say they learned he had a concealed gun at the game.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies report that Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.

The weapon found had been reported stolen to the OCSO in May of 2022.

Gun found at basketball game. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Braxton is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The incident took place during a boy’s basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High School and Choctawhatchee High School

