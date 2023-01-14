Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday Night at a high school basketball game. Deputies say they learned he had a concealed gun at the game.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies report that Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.
The weapon found had been reported stolen to the OCSO in May of 2022.
Braxton is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.
The incident took place during a boy’s basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High School and Choctawhatchee High School
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.