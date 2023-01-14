Preliminary reports show EF-3 damage in Autauga Co.

National Weather Service report also says EF-2 damage in Selma & near Delmar in Winston Co.
Drone video shows aftermath in Autauga County.
Drone video shows aftermath in Autauga County.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the National Weather Service office spent Friday surveying storm damage in Alabama and have issued preliminary reports on the level of damage seen from those storms.

In Autauga County, survey assessments continue with no complete report yet, but officials say EF-3 tornado damage was found there with maximum estimated winds of 150 mph.

In Dallas County in the city of Selma, officials say damage surveyed there is consistent with a high-end EF-2 tornado where they estimate peak winds were at 130 mph and the path length stretched 23.6 miles with a maximum width of 800 yards.

In Winston County near Delmar, officials say damage surveyed there was from an EF-2 tornado with peak winds at 125 mph. The path length of this tornado stretched 9.18 miles with a maximum width of 425 yards.

Additional surveys will be completed in the coming days. The NWS says all details above are preliminary and are subject to change pending final review of the events.

For reference, the Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornados as follows:

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

