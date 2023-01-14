‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lake Martin Tourism Board has announced that Crank 4 Bait, with over $1.5 million in prizes, is returning to the Lake Martin area again.

The event will release over 200 tagged bass in a contest that will run from Apr. – Jul. 4. Also, for the first time ever, they will release 50 tagged crappie.

Prizes include boats, trucks, and even the coveted “Million Dollar Fish.” Every tagged fish caught will be worth at least $1,500.

Registration starts today. Those wanting to participate can sign up here. All participants must have an Alabama fishing license if required by Alabama state law. Part of the entry fees will go toward helping fund high school and fishing teams.

