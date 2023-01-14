Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma

Houses damaged or destroyed from an EF-2 tornado Thursday afternoon
Houses damaged or destroyed from an EF-2 tornado Thursday afternoon(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community.

“It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed.

[READ MORE: 70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado]

The mayor added east Selma has seen devastating damage, saying that people will be without power for a while because “the distribution system is shot,” and “many of the power poles are down.”

Despite the devastating damage, there were no fatalities confirmed in the queen city.

Selma City Council President Billy Young called the miracle an act of God.

“People were in these homes that are now decimated,” Young said. “But yet I’m having a conversation with them, and they’re walking and they’re not injured and they’re talking to me. That goes to my faith.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents the 7th Congressional District, said she has already begin working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House to get assistance for those working on the ground.

“My office has already reached out to the White House to expedite any disaster relief that we can get,” Sewell said.

Officials believe by working together, Selma will be built back better than before.

“We will build back better, and we will get the resources we need,” Sewell said. “Until then, we have to continue to help each other.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Shooting victim pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 12, 2023.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
According to investigators, Jason Scott Kersey is suspected of shooting another man outside of...
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Judge Larry Anderson admires a his portrait unveiled during his January 13, 2023 retirement...
Cantankerous Judge Anderson retires after 27 years

Latest News

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
Sheriff: Deputy exposed to ‘hazardous substance,’ saved by Narcan
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize