December 2022 Teacher of the Month: Jessica Taylor

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Jessica Taylor wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a teacher.

“I was the typical student in high school who thought they wanted to be a pediatrician, the doctor, and that was not for me,” said Taylor.

But she knew she had a knack for working with kids.

“I love working with kids,” said Taylor. “Ever since kindergarten I’ve loved reading and teaching my dolls and all that kind of stuff. I teach my kids that all the time. Read with a reading buddy at home.”

Now in her eighth year at Cottonwood Elementary School, her passion for teaching has only blossomed.

“I love being their teacher,” said Taylor. “I love the hugs and just the sweet notes. I love being able to work with them and their parents. It’s just so rewarding.”

A graduate of Cottonwood herself, Taylor takes extra pride in getting her kids ready for their futures, whatever they may be.

“They aren’t all going to be doctors and lawyers,” said Taylor. “So finding what they are interested in and really using that creativity and building things and becoming engineers but also becoming mechanics. All professions are important to us so getting them prepared for that and having them become just outstanding citizens. Being able to communicate and write and read.”

She’ll tell you that teaching second graders does have it challenges, but she loves the payoff when she sees her kids succeed.

“It’s very rewarding getting to see the progress of my students and getting to be a part of that growth and being able to say I’m going to make them a better human being in the future,” said Taylor. “That’s the best thing about it.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.